Three-year-old girl saved after heart surgery

A three-year-old girl and her mother at the Hoàn My-Đà Nẵng Hospital after a heart operation. She has been released from the hospital after the successful surgery. Photo courtesy Hoàn Mỹ Đà Nẵng Hospital ĐÀ NẴNG — A team of surgeons from private Đà Nẵng-Hoàn Mỹ Hospital have successfully operated on a three-year-old with congenital heart disease – the second surgery after the first emergency operation in 2018. She was released from the hospital three days after the operation on Thursday. Dr. Nguyễn Thanh Hiền said the three-year-old girl from Đà Nẵng, whose heart suffered the most complicated defect (Apso Type II) five months after birth in 2017, was rescued at the hospital in 2018. The doctor said the first operation had helped save the girl as she could not breathe. The patient had a temporary heart operation two years later as she was not strong enough for the final surgery. She was taken to the hospital in poor heath, and doctors decided to go ahead with the risky procedure in early May. The six-hour operation was a success, and the girl was able to breath unaided after using ventilators at the hospital. Doctors at the Hoàn Mỹ Đà Nẵng hospital during a heart operation on a three-year-old… Read full this story

