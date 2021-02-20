Nation Three- to four-year jail term suggested for former navy commander The Saigon Times Wednesday, May 20, 2020,18:45 (GMT+7) Three- to four-year jail term suggested for former navy commanderThe Saigon Times Nguyen Van Hien, former Deputy Minister of National Defense – PHOTO: NLDO HCMC – The Central Military Procuracy this morning, May 20, proposed a jail term of three to four years for former Admiral Nguyen Van Hien, who formerly also served as Deputy Minister of National Defense. The Military Procuracy proposed the jail sentence for the admiral’s negligence leading to serious consequences in land management. Besides this, 5-9 year sentences were recommended for others associated with violations at three land lots on Ton Duc Thang Street in HCMC. Specifically, the procuracy proposed that Bui Nhu Thiem, former head of the economic division at the Navy, serve a prison sentence of 7-9 years; Doan Manh Thao, former head of the Navy’s financial division, 5-7 years; and Bui Van Nga, former director of the naval force’s Hai Thanh Company, 6-8 years, while Tran Trong Tuan, former director of this company, must be disciplined as well for breaking regulations on land management. Further, the military procurary demanded jail terms for Dinh Ngoc He, Pham Van Duyet… Read full this story

