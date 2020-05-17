Three medical clinics receive fine for falling foul of regulations

From May 11 to 13, inspectors have paid visits to medical centers in the city. They discovered three centers to break the law. Saigon ITO Hospital at 305 Le Van Sy Street in Tan Binh District had to pay VND35.7 million fine while O2 Skin clinic at 343/5F To Hien Thanh Street in District 10 paid VND43.7 fine. The two clinics were fined because they did not make patients’ medical records or patients’ careless record failing to meet the regulation. Moreover, they advertised special medical services without the authorized bodies’ content verification beforehand. Plus, they failed to meet facility requirements during operation. Tien Lan clinic at 57/9 in Tien Lan village in Hoc Mon District was fined VND8 million for shortage of personnel during operation. By Thanh Son – Translated by Uyen Phuong Tags: Three medical clinics fine falling foul of regulations

