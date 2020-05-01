Thomas Treutler, managing director of the Vietnam offices of Tilleke & Gibbins Vietnam’s favourable policies have helped bring in more and more investment and increased exports. Foreign invested companies (FIEs) now account for 68 per cent of all of Vietnam’s exports. Importantly, projects involving foreign direct investment (FDI) have created many good jobs helping raise the GDP. As of early 2019, FIEs were directly employing 3.6 million people and indirectly employing another six million. FDI has come a long way in over the past more than 30 years. Such investment picked up fast in the early to mid-1990s, with the lifting of the US embargo of Vietnam and investors from around the world heading to the country. A quarter of a century later, FIEs now contribute about 20 per cent of Vietnam’s GDP. There have been some key policy changes that Vietnam made over the years to help attract investment. Trade deal participation Vietnam has taken well-calculated steps to participate in key multilateral trade organisations and build strong bilateral relationships which have bolstered investments into the country. Since joining the World Trade Organization (WTO), entering into bilateral trade agreements with the United States and others, and more recently joining major… Read full this story

Three decades of investment attraction victories in Vietnam have 234 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at May 1, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.