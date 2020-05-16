Three artifacts in Bac Ninh province named national treasures

The province has recently received three more sets of national treasures as the recognition approved by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc last December. The newly recognized treasures include the dragon-carved stone pillars at Dam Pagoda which are dated in the 11th century; a set of statues of ten sacred animals of Phat Tich Pagoda, dated from the 18th century; and a set of statues of four female personifications of the natural forces of Dau-Luy Lau region. The three treasures are all original and only items with great cultural and artistic values. Dau Pagoda in Bac Ninh Province, which hosts a range of tangible and intangible cultural heritage The four statues include Dharma Cloud (in Dau Pagoda), Dharma Rain (in Dau Pagoda), Dharma Thunder (in Tuong Pagoda) and Dharma Lightning (in Dan Pagoda). They are believed to be the four goddesses representing the four important natural forces of agriculture of Vietnamese people. All the four statues are made of wood. The stone pillar of Dau Pagoda dated back the 11th century, the time when the pagoda was constructed. It is preserved in almost intact state. The stone pillar is considered as one of the most delicate and epic existing sculpture in… Read full this story

