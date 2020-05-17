BEAUTY: The simple wooden house in Thai-style with a tiled roof is nestled in a lush garden by the side of a fish pond. VNS Photo Đoàn Tùng by George Burchett* I visited President Hồ Chí Minh’s house on stilts for the first time in December 2006. It was also my first return to Hà Nội, where I was born a year after the historic victory at Điện Biên Phủ, and two days before Uncle Hồ’s 65th birthday. HARD WORK: This archive photo taken in 1957 shows President Hồ Chí Minh, then 67, hoeing the garden in the Presidential Palace to plant vegetables. VNA/VNS File Photo These were my impression of that very first visit, confirmed by subsequent ones, taken from my 2009 article The Ten Principles of Bandung: I thought this is the most beautiful house in the world. It is a modest wooden house on stilts, modelled on the traditional Montagnard hut in which Hồ Chí Minh stayed during the years of anti-French resistance (1946-1954). It is very simple, elegant, functional and energy-efficient – the only ‘luxury’ item was a small electric heater for Hà Nội’s winter chills. The house took less than a month… Read full this story

The most beautiful house in the world have 346 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at May 17, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.