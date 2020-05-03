Vietnam Economy The elusive bull market By Nguyen Quang Binh Sunday, May 3, 2020,17:17 (GMT+7) The elusive bull marketBy Nguyen Quang Binh Coffee in Daklak Province in central Vietnam – PHOTO: MINH DUY It seems that a strong price rally in the global coffee market usually occurs after an economic crisis or an epidemic which impacts the global economy. Each crisis has its own conditions but still they share some common features. Would Covid-19 trigger a bull run in the coffee market? Many coffee farmers and traders are in hot waters when the Covid-19 pandemic has spread worldwide and become a pandemic. Coffee has been facing a price crisis since the beginning of the crop. The coronavirus outbreak is only the “last straw that breaks the camel’s back.” The price chart on the London coffee market shows that the coffee prices have plunged, or have been bearish, over the past three years, from US$2,150 per ton in 2017 to US$1,189 per ton now. Therefore, many coffee traders are feeling anxious, not only about the coronavirus outbreak but also the good 2020 coffee harvest of Brazil, the world’s top coffee exporter. Many forecasters have put out impressive figures for Brazil’s coffee production. Recently, the Dutch… Read full this story

