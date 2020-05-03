Community The diversity of face masks in Saigon By Thanh Hoa Sunday, May 3, 2020,11:42 (GMT+7) The diversity of face masks in SaigonBy Thanh Hoa A lady wearing a floral fabric face mask which helps her protect not only her nose and mouth but also her neck – PHOTOS: THANH HOA Social distancing rules during Covid-19 mean that the face mask has become an inseparable part of anyone should he or she want to venture out of the four walls of their house. Saigonese have found ways to allow their face masks to look less boring and intimidating, and be more friendly. Face masks in different styles have therefore appeared. The following photos show the diverse styles of face masks in Saigon. Some of them may tell us that although life is now hard, don’t lose hope and wait for the better. Another fabric face mask highlighting impressing patterns The fabric strap of this conical hat is being used as a face mask (?!) The “butterfly face mask” An old woman wearing a face mask with a plastic shield expected to protect her from tiny virus-carrying droplets A face mask showing a pattern of little cute bear The typical face mask: a surgical mask… Read full this story

