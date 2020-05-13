Temporary cessation in approval of new airlines

Many aircraft now sitting idle due to COVID-19 implications, causing huge waste of resources The Ministry of Transport (MoT) has just released Notice No.154/TB-BGTVT about the conclusions of Minister Nguyen Van The from the recent online meeting reviewing the establishment of new airlines amidst COVID-19 complications to ensure efficient state management of the aviation sector as well as the sector’s sustainable development. Along with this, the MoT chief tasked the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) to soon pen a report for the prime minister reviewing the establishment of new airlines in the current situation, with special attention to the criteria of the airport to serve as their base of operation. COVID-19 pandemic is dealing a heavy blow to the aviation transport market both in Vietnam and around the world, with no foreseeable timeline for its end. The formation of new airlines, therefore, would be temporarily postponed until the sector resumes normal operation, according to the MoT leader. “Our top short-term priorities are reviving the domestic and international aviation transport market and removing hardships for operational local airlines. The licensing of new airlines would be considered after the market rebounds,” he said. With regards to the granting of aviation transport business license… Read full this story

