Telecom industry expects high growth in next 5 years

A worker of the Viettel telecom group installs 5G equipment (Photo: Viettel) This was revealed in the FAST 500 Ranking Lists 2020, drawn up annually since 2011, which was announced by the Vietnam Report on May 20. The survey said this also reflects the current development trend of promoting technologies in parallel to protect local firms. They, therefore, have enhanced clean technologies, applying IT in automation, machine learning and data exchanges to reduce time and saving costs as well as strengthen connection among countries. In addition, the demand for healthcare has been always a top priority, especially amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of FAST500 firms in 2015-19 saw stability, as the index rose by 28 percent. The private economic sector had seen strong development in the period, continuing to be the main momentum of the economy with the highest CAGR of 30.1 percent. The number of businesses in the sector also made up the highest portion of 74.2 percent. The private companies have proven their potential for the country’s economic development in recent years thank to their stable growth and increasing contribution to the FAST500 ranking. The sector has created 42 percent… Read full this story

