Techcombank raises US$500 million in its inaugural syndicated offshore loan facility

Transactions at Techcombank. — Photo courtesy of Techcombank HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank) received full disbursement of its inaugural US$500 million syndicated loan facility (the Facility). The Facility was signed on April 17 and approved by the State Bank of Việt Nam (SBV) on April 29. The Facility is a 3-year senior unsecured loan which offers an interest margin of 1.50 per cent per annum over US dollar London Inter-Bank Offered Rate (LIBOR). Loan proceeds are for general corporate and working capital purposes. The overwhelming success of this transaction affirms the international lenders' solid confidence in Techcombank's robust credit profile and customer centric business strategy. As part of Techcombank's regular funding plan, the syndication was launched in mid-February this year, at an original deal size of $300 million. Due to the overwhelming response from the international syndication market, the facility amount was increased to $500 million to help accommodate the oversubscription. A total of 24 financial institutions – headquartered in Australia, China, India, Singapore, Taiwan, and United Arab Emirates – joined the transaction. The Facility was co-ordinated by United Overseas Bank Limited (UOB), who also acted as the Facility Agent for the transaction. UOB,…

