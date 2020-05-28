Infrastructure Tan Son Nhat airport runway to be closed for repairs The Saigon Times Thursday, May 28, 2020,11:46 (GMT+7) Tan Son Nhat airport runway to be closed for repairsThe Saigon Times Passengers board a plane at Tan Son Nhat International Airport. One of the airport’s two runways will be closed for repairs – PHOTO: THANH HOA HCMC – One of Tan Son Nhat International Airport’s runways will be closed for six months for repairs to ensure safety, Tuoi Tre newspaper reported. According to a plan to renovate the airport, which Cuu Long Corporation for Investment Development and Project Management of Infrastructure submitted to the Ministry of Transport, the company will close the airport’s 25R/07L runway from late June for six months. The company noted that the 25R/07L runway has deteriorated. Although it has been repaired several times, it could not be completely fixed, posing a hazard for aviation activities at the airport. Other components of the renovation project, including building four new taxiways, repairing the water drainage system and upgrading the signal lights system, are scheduled for completion in 14 months. The project, which is expected to help raise the airport’s capacity to 50 million passengers per year, costs over VND2 trillion. Tan Son… Read full this story
- Stansted airport runway closed as flights diverted
- Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport runway closure could delay flights
- Danny Dyer and new wife Jo almost miss honeymoon as protesters shut down airport runway
- Travel Delays Expected When Sfo Runway Closes For Construction
- Theresa May delays announcement on airport runways to avoid bitter party row during Tory conference
- Turkish officials deny reports Turkey’s Ataturk Airport is closed due to security alert
- Gatwick runway closed after ‘pothole appears’ forcing flights to be diverted
- Plane crash forces Istanbul’s Ataturk airport to close as private jet veers off runway and erupts into flames
- Chaos at Gatwick Airport as dozens of flights are delayed and runway closed
- Moment a dozy passenger sprints from a shuttle bus back to a plane behind its ENGINES on Edinburgh Airport runway
Tan Son Nhat airport runway to be closed for repairs have 331 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at May 28, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.