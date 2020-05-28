Infrastructure Tan Son Nhat airport runway to be closed for repairs The Saigon Times Thursday, May 28, 2020,11:46 (GMT+7) Tan Son Nhat airport runway to be closed for repairsThe Saigon Times Passengers board a plane at Tan Son Nhat International Airport. One of the airport’s two runways will be closed for repairs – PHOTO: THANH HOA HCMC – One of Tan Son Nhat International Airport’s runways will be closed for six months for repairs to ensure safety, Tuoi Tre newspaper reported. According to a plan to renovate the airport, which Cuu Long Corporation for Investment Development and Project Management of Infrastructure submitted to the Ministry of Transport, the company will close the airport’s 25R/07L runway from late June for six months. The company noted that the 25R/07L runway has deteriorated. Although it has been repaired several times, it could not be completely fixed, posing a hazard for aviation activities at the airport. Other components of the renovation project, including building four new taxiways, repairing the water drainage system and upgrading the signal lights system, are scheduled for completion in 14 months. The project, which is expected to help raise the airport’s capacity to 50 million passengers per year, costs over VND2 trillion. Tan Son… Read full this story

Tan Son Nhat airport runway to be closed for repairs have 331 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at May 28, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.