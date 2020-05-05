Around Town Takeaway coffee shop chain with free restroom access inaugurated in HCMC By Thuan An Tuesday, May 5, 2020,17:41 (GMT+7) Takeaway coffee shop chain with free restroom access inaugurated in HCMC By Thuan An Shyam Sunder, chief executive officer of Vietnamese Coffee To Go, delivers takeaway coffee to a customer. Vietnamese Coffee To Go today, May 5, put into service five takeaway coffee shops with free toilets in HCMC – PHOTO: VIETNAMESE COFFEE TO GO HCMC – Vietnamese Coffee To Go today, May 5, put into service five takeaway coffee shops with free access to restrooms in HCMC. These coffee stands, serving coffee under the Viva Star Vietnamese Coffee To Go brand, are located at the Ben Thanh Bus Station on Ham Nghi Boulevard, the corner of Le Quy Don and Nguyen Thi Minh Khai streets, the Tu Xuong-Cach Mang Thang Tam Crossroads and the corner of Hoang Van Thu and Le Binh streets. Both coffee buyers and non-buyers can have free access to the restrooms at these coffee kiosks. Shyam Sunder, chief executive officer of Vietnamese Coffee To Go, noted that the firm will invest in and run the five kiosks with free public restrooms during the startup period, but in the… Read full this story

