Around Town Takeaway coffee shop chain with free restroom access inaugurated in HCMC By Thuan An Tuesday, May 5, 2020,17:41 (GMT+7) Takeaway coffee shop chain with free restroom access inaugurated in HCMC By Thuan An Shyam Sunder, chief executive officer of Vietnamese Coffee To Go, delivers takeaway coffee to a customer. Vietnamese Coffee To Go today, May 5, put into service five takeaway coffee shops with free toilets in HCMC – PHOTO: VIETNAMESE COFFEE TO GO HCMC – Vietnamese Coffee To Go today, May 5, put into service five takeaway coffee shops with free access to restrooms in HCMC. These coffee stands, serving coffee under the Viva Star Vietnamese Coffee To Go brand, are located at the Ben Thanh Bus Station on Ham Nghi Boulevard, the corner of Le Quy Don and Nguyen Thi Minh Khai streets, the Tu Xuong-Cach Mang Thang Tam Crossroads and the corner of Hoang Van Thu and Le Binh streets. Both coffee buyers and non-buyers can have free access to the restrooms at these coffee kiosks. Shyam Sunder, chief executive officer of Vietnamese Coffee To Go, noted that the firm will invest in and run the five kiosks with free public restrooms during the startup period, but in the… Read full this story
- St. Paul coffee shop owner accused of sexually assaulting teen employee. Police say there could be more victims
- Tesla to End Free Supercharger Access
- Every Team's Realistic Dream Signing in 2018 NBA Free Agency
- This Morning, GM Gave Four Million Car Owners the Ability to Order Coffee and a Doughnut via Touchscreen
- This Morning, GM Gave Millions of Car Owners the Ability to Order Coffee and a Doughnut via Touchscreen
- GM puts e-commerce shopping in car dashboards
- Free Fast Charging Is Helping to Sell EVs, But Should Automakers Subsidize It?
- Three takeaways from UK basketball’s exhibition victory over Transylvania
- Top takeaways from Week 1 of the NFL preseason
- TCU’s defense in search of one thing – takeaways
Takeaway coffee shop chain with free restroom access inaugurated in HCMC have 310 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at May 5, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.