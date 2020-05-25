Asia News Taiwan promises ‘necessary assistance’ to Hong Kong’s people The Saigon Times Monday, May 25, 2020,08:34 (GMT+7) Taiwan promises ‘necessary assistance’ to Hong Kong’s peopleThe Saigon Times Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-Wen speaks at a non woven filter fabric factory, where the fabric is used to make surgical face masks, in Taoyuan, Taiwan, March 30, 2020 – PHOTO: REUTERS TAIPEI (REUTERS) – Taiwan will provide the people of Hong Kong with “necessary assistance”, Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen said, after a resurgence in protests in the Chinese ruled territory against newly proposed national security legislation from Beijing. Taiwan has become a refuge for a small but growing number of pro-democracy protesters fleeing Hong Kong, which has been convulsed since last year by protests. Hong Kong police fired tear gas and water cannon to disperse thousands of people who rallied on Sunday to protest against Beijing’s plan to impose national security laws on the city. Writing on her Facebook page late on Sunday, Tsai said the proposed legislation was a serious threat to Hong Kong’s freedoms and judicial independence. Bullets and repression are not the way to deal with the aspirations of Hong Kong’s people for freedom and democracy, she added. “In face of the changing… Read full this story

