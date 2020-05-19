Nation Support given to travel-related workers amid pandemic By Nhan Tam Tuesday, May 19, 2020,19:09 (GMT+7) Support given to travel-related workers amid pandemic By Nhan Tam A cyclo rider is seen riding an empty rickshaw in Hue City – PHOTOS: NHAN TAM THUA-THIEN HUE – As many as 850 gift sets including food and essential items have been offered to disadvantaged cyclo riders and employees working at tourism service firms in Thua Thien-Hue Province, as part of the Saigon Times Group’s Saigon Times-Noi Vong Tay Lon program. “All seven members in my family are self-employed, doing travel-related jobs for a living,” Vuong Thanh, a cyclo rider in Hue City, said. Before the pandemic broke out, Thanh could earn some VND300,000 per day, but the pandemic has left him and other members in the family unemployed. They have had to struggle to make ends meet. He had to work as a bricklayer while awaiting the tourism to recover. He is among hundreds of people that depend on the tourism sector to earn their living and have had their incomes slashed due to a sharp decline in tourist arrivals triggered by Covid-19. Accordingly, to share difficulties with people in this former imperial capital of Hue, the… Read full this story

