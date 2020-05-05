Provision of firefighting foam sampling test serviceOperation tool and equipment section 2 2020Provision of coverage of property all risks of office asset, public liability in office and vehicle insuranceProvision of maintenance service of analytical equipment service for NSRP LaboratoryProvision of corrosion control and technical consultant service NOTICE OF PROCUREMENT PLAN FOR SERVICE TO SUPPLY AND INSTALL WIRELESS COMMUNICATION Subject: Supply and install wireless communication Ref. No.: 036/2020/NSRP-PS Nghi Son Refinery & Petrochemical Limited Liability Company (NSRP) is preparing for the procurement of the Service to supply and install wireless communication with detail information as Attachment 1- SOW If your company is interested in this procurement package, please fill in and send the complete questionnaire by 17:00, May 12, 2020, to the email address below: [email protected] (Procurement Section) [email protected] (Maintenance Division) For further information or clarifications regarding the questionnaire should be directed to the email: [email protected] For avoidance of doubt, this notice does not constitute any contractual offer, binding promise or guarantee of business by NSRP. Neither shall your satisfaction of all the minimum requirements mentioned above nor your response to this notice create any promise or guarantee by NSRP that you will be invited to participate in the above-mentioned procurement…. Read full this story

