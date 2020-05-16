Superstars Federer, Nadal play to huge crowd in Cape Town

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal were miked up as they enjoyed themselves playing an exhibition doubles with American billionaire Bill Gates and South African comedian Trevor Noah AFP/RODGER BOSCH The evening at the Cape Town Stadium was expected to draw 50 000 people. The match is the sixth edition of the event organised by the Roger Federer Foundation and is the first to take place in Africa. The record for the biggest attended tennis match was set last year in November in Mexico City when Federer beat German Alexander Zverev in a bullring in front of 42 517 fans. “There’s so much anticipation that goes into it that the match itself almost gets forgotten,” said Federer. Federer has said he hoped to raise at least US$1 million for the foundation, which promotes education for children in Southern Africa and Switzerland. Federer also paired up with American philanthropist Bill Gates and played a doubles match against Nadal and US-based South African comedian Trevor Noah. Federer said his mother, Lyenette Federer, who is South African, is “very, very happy right now.” “The time spent here as a kid was amazing,” Federer said. “You would go on the road and you never come… Read full this story

