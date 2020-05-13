Trade Sub-border gates with China reopen The Saigon Times Wednesday, May 13, 2020,16:38 (GMT+7) Sub-border gates with China reopenThe Saigon Times Container trucks wait to cross the border in Lang Son Province in northern Vietnam – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has allowed the reopening of a number of sub-border gates and border crossings along the Vietnam-China border to resume trading activities between the two sides. These include Binh Nghi, Na Hinh, Na Nua and Po Nhung sub-border gates in Lang Son Province and Bac Phong Sinh sub-border gate and Ka Long border crossing in Quang Ninh Province, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade. The prime minister also allowed the governments of border provinces to reopen other sub-border gates and border crossings based on the local situation. They should only reopen sub-border gates that trade large volumes of approved goods, especially agricultural and aquatic product exports and raw materials imported for domestic production. Border provinces are responsible for ensuring the control and prevention of the spread of Covid-19 through border gates following the guidance of the Ministry of Health and other government agencies. The safety of people engaging in import and export activities at border gates and border… Read full this story

