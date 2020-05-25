Stock Market Strong cash flow drives stock market up The Saigon Times Monday, May 25, 2020,18:31 (GMT+7) Strong cash flow drives stock market upThe Saigon Times An individual stands in front of an electronic board featuring stock information. The main index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange rose by 0.74% to 859.04 points today, May 25 –PHOTO: TNO HCMC – Strong cash flow and the gains of many stocks of industrial zones and bluechips pushed VN-Index up to 859.04 points today, May 25. The main index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange advanced by 6.3 points, or 0.74%, against the session earlier as gainers outnumbered losers by 218 to 145. Trade volume totaled 307.23 million shares worth VND5.87 trillion, up 1% in volume and 11% in value from the previous session. Block deals contributed VND1.4 trillion to the total value. Dairy firm VNM was one of key contributors behind the rally of the main index, closing the day up 2.8%. Some bluechips such as lender CTG, mobile phone retailer MWG, jewelry firm PNJ and retailer VRE posted an increase of over 1%. Only eight stocks in the VN30 basket, including gas firm GAS, petroleum firm PLX, consumer goods producer MSN and budget airline VJC, fell below… Read full this story

