Stimulus sought for agro-investment

Phan Huu Thang Senior director, GIBC According to statistics by the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment, as of March 20, the total number of ongoing foreign-invested agricultural projects came to 500, with $3.54 billion of committed capital, accounting for 0.95 per cent of capital as a whole. In the first quarter alone, foreign investors registered to pour a total investment of $61.47 million into this sector, including $13.73 million in four newly-registered projects and $23.08 million in two existing projects. The remaining part was $24.66 million for capital contribution and stake purchases. In addition, there is the paradox that while foreign investment inflows in Vietnam have been increasing annually, the agricultural sector's ratio of this capital volume has been decreasing in parallel. For example, in 2011, foreign direct investment (FDI) in this sector made up 8 per cent of the total capital inflow in the country, the ratio was 1.22 per cent in 2017, and 1 per cent both in 2018 and 2019. Furthermore, the ratio was 0.95 per cent in the first quarter of this year. Overseas investors are overlooking the agricultural sector due to a multitude of factors, including climate change, weather, water…

