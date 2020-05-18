State-led approach to boost 5G deployment in Viet Nam: experts

The earliest 5G services are set to be commercialised in mid-2020 following trials conducted through 2019. — Photo VNPT Viet Nam’s 5G network is forecast to have a bright future with Government and regulator support while domestic manufacturing of 5G handsets could lower device costs and lend tailwinds to adoption. According to analysts from Fitch Solutions, 5G appears to be high on the Government’s priority list, with the earliest services set to be commercialised in mid-2020 following trials conducted through 2019. “We believe the impact will be greatest in the enterprise segment, particularly in Viet Nam’s rapidly growing manufacturing sector, with Government initiatives supporting industry uptake. At the consumer level, we expect early launches to centre on larger, higher-income cities, with operators likely to focus on both mobile and fixed-wireless services,” the analysts said. While fibre-based broadband connections in Viet Nam have grown significantly in recent quarters, Fitch believed that fixed-wireless 5G could still serve as a complement to existing fixed services and support the development and adoption of higher bandwidth services, such as virtual reality (VR) video streaming and cloud gaming applications. “We anticipate a potential delay to 5G launches as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has… Read full this story

