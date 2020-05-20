Southeast Asian countries report hundreds of new COVID patients

According to the Indonesian Health Ministry, the country recorded 43 more deaths, bringing the death toll to 1,191. Meanwhile, 4,324 people have recovered. Taking samples for COVID-19 testing in Indonesia on May 11 The same day, the Health Ministry of the Philippines reported 205 more cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths, raising the total of infections and fatalities to 12,718 and 831, respectively. Meanwhile, Malaysia recorded 47 new cases of infections, taking its total to 6,941, including 113 deaths. Amid the complicated developments of the pandemic in the country, Malaysian King Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah called on the Malaysian Government to focus on ensuring the people’s well-being and safety, while taking measures to minimize the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak. Source: VNA

