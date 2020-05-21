South Korean M&A wave rises

South Korean investors are shifting their focus in Vietnam from direct investment to M&A deals, Photo: Le Toan South Korea’s eagerness to directly invest in Vietnam is nothing new. However, the mergers and acquisitions (M&A) wave between Korean and Vietnamese businesses only emerged in recent years, and is now growing from strength to strength. In just the last month, two major partnerships have been cemented. ASAM Asset Management bought VND200 billion ($8.85 million) of convertible bonds from Vietnamese textile manufacturer TNG Investment and Trading JSC. The new capital from ASAM will help TNG improve its financial health, invest more heavily in assembly lines, and seek customers shifting their production base away from China. According to industry insiders, ASAM has only been in Vietnam for five months, and this is the first major deal from the investor. “It took us only 10 weeks to negotiate and finalise the deal with ASAM, who believe that we can grow by 20 per cent per year despite our own forecasts of only 10 per cent. The money will reach our account in October and we will carry out expansions immediately,” said Nguyen Van Thoi, chairman of TNG. A week earlier, South Korean conglomerate SK… Read full this story

