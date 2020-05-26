Songwriting contest celebrates 70th anniversary of Việt Nam Young Volunteer Force

The HCM City Youth Union in co-operation with its partners has launched a songwriting contest called “70 Năm- Sáng Mãi Ngọn Lửa Thanh Niên Xung Phong” (70 Years- Forever Flame Việt Nam Young Volunteer Force). — Illistration photo from the organiser HCM CITY — Patriotism and youth are the themes of a songwriting contest organised by the HCM City Youth Union in co-operation with its partners in the city to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Việt Nam Young Volunteer Force, which falls on July 15. Professional artists and people at home and abroad are encouraged to join the contest called “70 Năm- Sáng Mãi Ngọn Lửa Thanh Niên Xung Phong” (70 Years – Forever Flame Việt Nam Young Volunteer Force). Songs should be about the volunteer force’s history and developments. The contributions and sacrifices, which the force’s members devoted to the victory on April 30, 1975 to liberate the south and reunify the country, should be highlighted. Songs about young volunteers of the Green Summer Volunteers Campaign, an annual social campaign for youth began in 1997 by the city’s Youth Union, are also encouraged. “Members of the Việt Nam Young Volunteer Force played a role in the country’s heroic history in the American war. They have… Read full this story

