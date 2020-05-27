Vietnam Economy Some international air services likely to be reopened The Saigon Times Wednesday, May 27, 2020,12:28 (GMT+7) Some international air services likely to be reopenedThe Saigon Times An aircraft is disinfected. The Ministry of Transport has told the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam to consider reopening some international air routes – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Ministry of Transport has told the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) to consider reopening some international air routes to meet travel demand and resume trade activities. The authority was asked to submit a report on the resumption of some international air services to the ministry prior to June 10, Thanh Nien newspaper reported. Most domestic air services have been resumed so far, while international air routes remain closed due to the development of Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, in many countries. Local airlines have only operated a few flights to repatriate Vietnamese nationals stranded abroad. A report by Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) showed that since early May, the aviation market has gradually rebounded. The number of flights is rising, with the daily frequency of flights reaching 644. On May 10, as many as 765 flights were in operation. The number of domestic flights… Read full this story

