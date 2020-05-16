Soldiers give bicycles to poor children in Nghệ An

Đinh Hữu Nghĩa, a third grader at Tân Lạc Primary School, Quỳ Châu District collects his bicycle from a soldier in the central province of Nghệ An. —Photo baonghean.vn NGHỆ AN — Dozens of poor and underprivileged children have been given old bicycles, notebooks and financial support by soldiers from the Quỳ Châu District Military Command in the central province of Nghệ An. The gifts are aimed at reducing the financial burden on parents and encouraging children to study harder. Vi Đức Hoàn, a fourth grader at Châu Hoàn Primary School in Quỳ Châu District, said: “My parents are poor so they can’t afford to buy me a bicycle. I often walk 3km to school. I always wanted a bicycle.” He used to jump on the back of a friend’s bicycle to go to school. Hoàn’s dream came true when the soldiers gave him one of his own. Đinh Hữu Nghĩa, a third grader at Tân Lạc Primary School in Quỳ Châu District now cycles to school every day instead of walking. Đinh Văn Du, 70, Nghĩa’s grandfather, who has raised Nghĩa for nearly a decade after his parents divorced, said the bicycle had renewed Nghĩa’s passion for learning. Lương Tuấn Hiệp, a fourth grader at Châu Hạnh Primary School in Quỳ Châu District, said he was given a green bicycle late last year by the… Read full this story

