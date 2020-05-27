Six more patients with COVID-19 recovered and were released from the National Tropical Diseases Hospital on Wednesday morning. — VNA/VNS Photo Minh Quyết HÀ NỘI — Six more COVID-19 patients recovered and were released from the National Tropical Diseases Hospital on Wednesday morning, bringing the country’s total cases being given the all-clear to 278. They are all Vietnamese people, including Patient 19, Patient 52, Patient 291, Patient 295, Patient 308 and Patient 324. Patient 19, 64, female, was admitted to the hospital on March 6. She was the most critical COVID-19 patient treated at the National Tropical Diseases Hospital so far. The patient has been treated with Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) – a heart-lung by-pass machine that pumps and oxygenates a patient’s blood outside the body, allowing the heart and lungs to rest. The patient also had three cardiac arrests, so the hospital’s doctors and nurses have worked hard to save her life. During treatment, the patient repeatedly tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 on April 8, 15 and 30. At present, the patient has no fever, no shortness of breath and stable vital signs. Patient 19 has recovered and was released from the National Tropical Diseases Hospital on Wednesday morning after 82 days of treatment. — VNA/VNS Photo Minh Quyết Patient… Read full this story

Six more patients with COVID-19 recover, total hits 278 have 431 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at May 27, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.