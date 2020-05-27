Nation Six more Covid-19 patients make full recovery The Saigon Times Wednesday, May 27, 2020,15:42 (GMT+7) Six more Covid-19 patients make full recoveryThe Saigon Times The National Hospital for Tropical Diseases has announced the recovery of six more Covid-19 patients – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The National Hospital for Tropical Diseases has announced the recovery of six more patients suffering from Covid-19, raising the country’s total number of recovered coronavirus cases to 278 today, May 27. The 19th case, who was the most critically ill at the hospital, has tested negative for the virus seven times. The 64-year-old woman was hospitalized on March 6. Meanwhile, the 52nd and 324th cases, a 24-year-old woman and an 18-year-old male student who returned to Vietnam from London and the United States, respectively, have tested negative for the virus twice. The two are no longer presenting symptoms of fever and cough. The remaining three Covid-19 patients are the 291st, 295th and 308th cases, aged 24, 26 and 42, respectively. The three men residing in Phu Yen and Ba Ria-Vung Tau provinces and Haiphong City have tested negative for Covid-19 twice. The six patients will self-isolate at home for another 14 days after being discharged from the hospital, the… Read full this story

Six more Covid-19 patients make full recovery have 329 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at May 27, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.