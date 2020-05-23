Model Tu Hao wears a cut-out dress made of one single Hermes scarf. Scarves from the famous French fashion house are priced up to $1,000 a pop. Photo courtesy of Tu Hao. Singer Hoang Thuy Linh dons eight silk scarves from French fashion house Hermes during her “Duyen Am” (Love of Ghost) MV, released earlier this year. Photo courtesy of Hoang Thuy Linh. Singer Chi Pu combines two scarf tops with a Louis Vuitton bag and coat. Photo courtesy of Chi Pu. Model Nam Em shows off her shoulders with two similar scarf creations. Photo courtesy of Nam Em. Singer Ho Ngoc Ha’s dress consists of various Louis Vuitton scarves, costing $740 each. Photo courtesy of Ho Ngoc Ha. Actress Yaya Truong Nhi poses in a colorful scarf with ripped jeans in pure street style. Photo courtesy of Yaya Truong Nhi. Two scarves afford singer Huong Giang a twisted appeal. Photo courtesy of Huong Giang. Actress Thuy Ngan pursues the color blocking trend by mixing an orange scarf-top with a green pencil skirt. Photo courtesy of Thuy Ngan.

Silk scarves tops among Vietnam celebs have 274 words, post on e.vnexpress.net at May 23, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.