CSR Siding with laborers and disadvantaged people By Hoang Khang Tuesday, May 26, 2020,10:11 (GMT+7) Siding with laborers and disadvantaged peopleBy Hoang Khang A speaker with ManpowerGroup exchanges with students on how to prepare themselves for the future work – PHOTO: COURTESY OF MANPOWERGROUP As a global provider of workforce solutions, ManpowerGroup works with both employers and job seekers. The U.S.-headquartered company that set its foothold in Vietnam 12 years ago has pursued its missions all along: caring about people and the role of work in their lives in a changing world of work. "ManpowerGroup has always sought to help people, especially young professionals, fresh and would be graduates, be ready for work," says Ms. Nguyen Dinh Hoang Yen, Marketing and PR manager from ManpowerGroup Vietnam, when sharing on the company's sustainability activities. The "Ready for Work" is one of the key pillars of the company's sustainability across numerous countries where it is operating, as it helps match job seekers with employers. In most cases, students and fresh graduates do not know how to prepare themselves for the real world of work. In fact, the "Skills Revolution 4.0: Humans Wanted, Robots Need You" survey by ManpowerGroup shows that up to 84% of enterprises are…

