Corporate SHTP Labs to supply nano silver to hand sanitizer maker By Le Hoang Thursday, May 21, 2020,19:24 (GMT+7) SHTP Labs to supply nano silver to hand sanitizer maker By Le Hoang Representatives of SHTP Labs and Pomax pose for a group photo at a signing ceremony, with SHTP Labs agreeing to supply nano silver to Pomax to make hand sanitizers – PHOTO: LE HOANG HCMC – Research Laboratories of Saigon High-Tech Park (SHTP Labs) on May 20 signed a deal to supply nano silver to Pomax JSC to manufacture DrOH-branded hand sanitizer for local consumption and export. Nguyen Quoc Dung, general director of Pomax, noted that the quality of his firm’s nano silver hand gels was certified under U.S. and European markers. Pomax has also signed contracts to supply DrOH hand gels to trade partners in coronavirus-hit markets in the United States, Canada, Germany and to other buyers in Europe, with a volume of 4-6 million bottles of hand sanitizer available within 45 days. Dung added that the demand for hand sanitizers from these importers remains high amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, the firm’s ability to ship an adequate volume of the item still depends on SHTP Labs’ ability to increase its nano… Read full this story

