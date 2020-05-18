Previously, at 9:50 p.m. on May 16, the Vietnam MRCC received a mayday signal from Gia Truong, Captain of the Fishing Boat numbered QNa 2176 TS, informing that his boat was about to sink after hitting a reef during a storm. The distressed crew-members on Vessel SAR 274 After receiving the news, the Center immediately instructed the crew-members to conduct safety measures and prevent water from infiltrating into their boat. By 10:20 p.m. the same day, the Center sent Vessel SAR 274 to the scene for rescue. Immediately reaching the distressed boat, the rescuers quickly evacuated all distressed crew-members before the boat sank completely. The crew-members then were taken ashore safely. Translated by Chung Anh

Seven distressed crew-members saved in Thua Thien - Hue waters have 198 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at May 18, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.