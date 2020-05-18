Asia News Scuffles break out between Hong Kong legislators over key committee leadership The Saigon Times Monday, May 18, 2020,13:01 (GMT+7) Scuffles break out between Hong Kong legislators over key committee leadershipThe Saigon Times Pan-democratic legislator Chu Hoi-dick scuffles with security during Legislative Council’s House Committee meeting, in Hong Kong, China May 18, 2020 – PHOTO: REUTERS HONG KONG (REUTERS) – Scuffles broke out on Monday between pro-democracy and pro-government legislators in Hong Kong over the leadership of a key committee which could pave the way for a debate on a controversial China national anthem bill. In chaotic scenes, pro-democracy legislators charged at security guards surrounding pro-establishment lawmaker Chan Kin-Por, who had taken the chairman’s seat in the meeting against procedural objections by the opposition. Guards hauled several legislators out of the chamber, some kicking and shouting. Some tried leaping over the guards from benchtops to take back the chairman’s seat only to be forced back. The Democrats chanted “foul play” and held a placard reading “CCP (China Communist Party) tramples HK legislature.” “It’s an illegal meeting. I hope you can leave immediately,” opposition lawmaker Ted Hui shouted at Chan. Beijing has accused the former British colony’s pro-democracy lawmakers of “malicious” filibustering to prevent… Read full this story
