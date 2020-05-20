Online information banks will create opportunities for young authors to contribute their ideas to the local theatre industry. Photo courtesy of nld.com.vn HCM CITY – Local artists have started to exchange ideas via online platforms such as Chợ Kịch (chokich.vn) in an effort to build a hub or “bank” of knowledge for stage performances in HCM City. Information exchange among artists and art units is necessary to develop the local stage performance industry, according to a report in Người Lao Động (Labourer) newspaper. Even though the bank will not produce immediate results, experts believe it is important to have scripts that can be developed into successful stage performances. Since creative camps have proven to be ineffective and script supply has decreased significantly throughout the years, many artists agree that the bold move could solve the problem. People’s Artist Trần Ngọc Giàu admitted that theatres tend to seek support from experienced, popular authors and this has discouraged young authors to pursue the field. “This is a drawback. As young authors continue to be caught by the invisible barrier created by preceding authors, their talent tends to be hidden in the shadows,” she said. Meanwhile, author Vương Huyền Cơ said that online platforms such as Chợ Kịch could create a bridge connecting the need to access stage script… Read full this story

'Script bank' to open doors for young writers in local theatre have 331 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at May 20, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.