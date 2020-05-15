Financial Markets SBV transfers VND16 trillion to offer loans to impacted firms The Saigon Times Friday, May 15, 2020,18:27 (GMT+7) SBV transfers VND16 trillion to offer loans to impacted firmsThe Saigon Times A bank teller counts Vietnamese banknotes. The State Bank of Vietnam has transferred VND16 trillion to the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies to support virus-hit businesses – PHOTO: THANH HOA HCMC – The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has transferred VND16 trillion to the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies, so employers can borrow non-collateral loans with a 0% interest rate to pay salaries to their employees who have been furloughed due to Covid-19. Deputy Governor of SBV Dao Minh Tu made this announcement at a conference in Hanoi on May 14. Of the State’s Covid-19 relief package worth VND62 trillion, SBV is providing the VND16-trillion package to offer loans to affected businesses through the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies. To apply for non-collateral and 0% interest rate loans, employers must seek confirmation from local authorities, Tu remarked. The SBV official added that it could take years to handle the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic. He cited international experts, noting that many sectors, especially transport, tourism, imports and exports, will encounter both direct… Read full this story

