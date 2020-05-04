International Saudi plans for Newcastle may not be on scale of Man City transformation The Saigon Times Monday, May 4, 2020,17:13 (GMT+7) Saudi plans for Newcastle may not be on scale of Man City transformationThe Saigon Times General view outside St James’ Park as the Premier League is suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic – PHOTO: REUTERS DUBAI/MANCHESTER (REUTERS) – A bid by a Saudi Arabian state fund to secure ownership of Newcastle United is drawing scrutiny, but even if it succeeds it is unlikely that the petrodollars will transform the Premier League club into a powerhouse in the near future. The prospect of the Saudi bid fuelling a rapid rise to the top, in the manner of Manchester City’s four title successes under owners from the United Arab Emirates, has thrilled many Newcastle fans, but several analysts believe that the investment impact may not be on such a scale. A group fronted by British financier Amanda Staveley, with an expected 80% investment from the Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF and 10% involvement from billionaire brothers David and Simon Reuben, have made a reported 300 million pound (US$375 million) bid to buy the club from British businessman Mike Ashley. The proposal faces some early… Read full this story
