Students joining the Samsung Talent Program. Photo: ictnews.vn Nine universities and academies of this year include the Hanoi University of Science and Technology, Posts and Telecommunications Institute of Technology, University of Engineering and Technology (Vietnam National University), Hanoi University of Industry, University of Transport and Communications, University of Information and Communications Technology (Thai Nguyen University), Military Technical Academy, Academy of Cryptography Techniques of Vietnam and University of Water Resources. STP was launched in 2012 with only one university, and the number of STP participants was three in 2014 and nine universities in 2017. Over the past five years, STP has served as a bridge to develop IT and Electronics-Telecommunications (ET) human resources in Vietnam. The program includes a number of activities, such as presenting STP scholarships, supporting algorithm application courses, funding for activities of the Samsung Mobile Lab, organizing “Business Internship” programs for graduates-to-be, and holding contests on programming and software. Source: PAN/viettimes.vn Translated by Hong Thanh

Samsung kick-starts Talent Program 2017 have 246 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at May 5, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.