HCMC Saigon Times shares difficulties with pandemic-affected people in HCMC’s outlying district By Hanh Tam Saturday, May 23, 2020,15:31 (GMT+7) Saigon Times shares difficulties with pandemic-affected people in HCMC’s outlying districtBy Hanh Tam A representative of Can Thanh Special School (8th, L) receives a donation from Le Thi Thanh Thuong (7th, L), an assistant to the editor-in-chief of the Saigon Times Group – PHOTOS: HANH TAM HCMC – One ton of rice has been given to disadvantaged people who have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic in HCMC’s outlying district of Can Gio, as part of the Saigon Times Group’s Saigon Times-Noi Vong Tay Lon program. After Can Tho, Hau Giang, Dong Thap, Danang, Quang Nam, Ha Giang and Hue, the program reached out to Can Thanh Town in Can Gio District on May 22. The Saigon Times Group collaborated with Uniben Joint Stock Company and Thuong Xuan Cosmetic Co., Ltd to conduct the program. Specifically, 500 kilograms of rice and 15 boxes of milk were given to 58 students with mental retardation, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy and hearing impairment in Can Thanh Special School, which is located on Le Thuong Street in Can Thanh Town. Disadvantaged students at Can Thanh Special School Nguyen… Read full this story
