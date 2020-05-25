Community Saigon Times gives relief to 225 poor people in Ben Tre By Huynh Kim Monday, May 25, 2020,14:31 (GMT+7) Saigon Times gives relief to 225 poor people in Ben Tre By Huynh Kim Representatives of Ben Tre government, Ben Tre Women’s Union and The Saigon Times Group pose for a photo with some beneficiaries – PHOTOS: HUYNH KIM CAN THO – The Saigon Times Group collaborated with the Women’s Union of the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre to give relief to 225 disadvantaged people in An Phuoc Commune, Chau Thanh District, on May 24. The event was part of the “Saigon Times – Noi Vong Tay Lon” program, which aims to help people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and saltwater intrusion. Each gift set contained VND300,000 in cash, 3 kilograms of rice and other necessities worth VND200,000. Nguyen Thi Yen, 62, said her husband had passed away, leaving her to raise their disabled son alone. She has been out of work due to the pandemic for several months and lives on support from her neighbors. “I’m very happy to receive the package,” she noted on receiving the gifts from Pham Thi Phuong Thao, chairwoman of the Women’s Union of Ben Tre. “It’s… Read full this story

