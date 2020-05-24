Community Saigon Times donates scholarships to 110 poor students in Mui Ne By Dao Loan Sunday, May 24, 2020,08:02 (GMT+7) Saigon Times donates scholarships to 110 poor students in Mui NeBy Dao Loan Pham Huu Chuong, deputy editor-in-chief of The Saigon Times Group, poses for a photo with some scholarship beneficiaries – PHOTOS: DAO LOAN HCMC – The Saigon Times Group gave 110 scholarships worth VND500,000 each to disadvantaged students in Mui Ne Ward, Phan Thiet City, Binh Thuan Province on May 23 to help them overcome difficulties, especially in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic. Addressing the scholarship ceremony, Pham Huu Chuong, deputy editor-in-chief of The Saigon Times Group, said the scholarships are part of the group’s “Saigon Times – Noi vong tay lon” program, which aims to support underprivileged people that have been affected by the pandemic. Thanks to donations from many businesses and individuals, the program has lent a helping hand to disadvantaged people across the country, from Ha Giang to Thua Thien-Hue, Quang Nam, Danang, HCMC, Ben Tre, Dong Thap, Can Tho, and this time Binh Thuan. Among the scholarships given to Mui Ne students, 10 came from Nguyen Van Khoa, general director of Mui Ne Bay Resort, and another… Read full this story
- Nguyen Thien Thanh scholarships granted good, poor students in Mekong delta
- “Kong: Skull Island” director to offer scholarships to Vietnamese students in U.S
- Universities blasted by MPs for not giving enough value for money or helping poor students
- Budget 2018 giveaways will pay rich families 14 times more than the poor
- Programme helps poor students pursue study
- Program helps poor students pursue study
- Former Japan scholarship recipient inspires students
- Indian grants IT PhD scholarships to ASEAN students
- Celtic players rated as Cristian Gamboa suffers half-time hook on a poor night
- Prize time for St Patrick’s students
Saigon Times donates scholarships to 110 poor students in Mui Ne have 287 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at May 24, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.