Community Saigon Times donates scholarships to 110 poor students in Mui Ne By Dao Loan Sunday, May 24, 2020,08:02 (GMT+7) Saigon Times donates scholarships to 110 poor students in Mui NeBy Dao Loan Pham Huu Chuong, deputy editor-in-chief of The Saigon Times Group, poses for a photo with some scholarship beneficiaries – PHOTOS: DAO LOAN HCMC – The Saigon Times Group gave 110 scholarships worth VND500,000 each to disadvantaged students in Mui Ne Ward, Phan Thiet City, Binh Thuan Province on May 23 to help them overcome difficulties, especially in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic. Addressing the scholarship ceremony, Pham Huu Chuong, deputy editor-in-chief of The Saigon Times Group, said the scholarships are part of the group’s “Saigon Times – Noi vong tay lon” program, which aims to support underprivileged people that have been affected by the pandemic. Thanks to donations from many businesses and individuals, the program has lent a helping hand to disadvantaged people across the country, from Ha Giang to Thua Thien-Hue, Quang Nam, Danang, HCMC, Ben Tre, Dong Thap, Can Tho, and this time Binh Thuan. Among the scholarships given to Mui Ne students, 10 came from Nguyen Van Khoa, general director of Mui Ne Bay Resort, and another… Read full this story

