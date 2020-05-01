Europe News Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin tells Putin he has coronavirus The Saigon Times Friday, May 1, 2020,13:49 (GMT+7) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin tells Putin he has coronavirusThe Saigon Times Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin chairs a meeting with members of the government via video link in Moscow, Russia April 30, 2020 – PHOTO: REUTERS MOSCOW (REUTERS) – Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told President Vladimir Putin on Thursday that he had been diagnosed with the new coronavirus and was temporarily stepping down to recover. Mishustin, 54, suggested that First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov serve as acting prime minister in his absence. Putin, who was listening on a televised video conference, sighed when he heard the news, wished Mishustin a speedy recovery and said he agreed with the proposed replacement. Mishustin, who has been one of the main coordinators of Russia’s response to the new coronavirus, is the first high-ranking Russian official to publicly say they have the virus. He broke the news hours after the number of confirmed cases of the virus in Russia surged past the 100,000 mark. “I have found out that the coronavirus tests I had done returned with a positive result,” said Mishustin, who was appointed… Read full this story
