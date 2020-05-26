Russian pianist to honor homeland in Ho Chi Minh City

The concert will open with Festive Overture in A Major, Op. 96 by Shostakovich. Russian pianist Igor Chystokletov will perform in the Tchaikovsky & Shostakocich concert at the Ho Chi Minh City Opera House on June 9. Photo: courtesy of HBSO The work premiered in 1954 at a concert commemorating the 37th anniversary of the October Revolution, and was also performed at the 1980 Summer Olympics in Moscow and the 2009 Nobel Prize concert. The piece will be performed by the HBSO symphony orchestra. Chystokletov will continue with Shostakovich’s Piano Concerto No. 2 in F Major, Op. 102, composed in 1957 for his son Maxim’s 19th birthday. Chystokletov, who began performing at aged 8, won first prize at the National Professional Piano Competition in Chita, Russia in 1984 and at the Lom Music Festival in Bulgaria in 1988. He has performed with prestigious orchestras in Russia, Ukraine, Bulgaria, Italy, Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand and Vietnam. The concert will end with Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4 in F Minor, Op. 36, a late Romantic period piece. The work was composed in 1877 and 1878. It premiered at a Russian Musical Society concert in Moscow in 1878. Conductor Tran Vuong Thach, HBSO’s director, will… Read full this story

