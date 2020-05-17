Russia to ship tumblers worth over 1.3 million USD to Vietnam

The deal with the Kotovsky Tumblers company in Russia’s Tambov province, is the first major contract on exports of the traditional Russian toy to the Vietnamese market. Russian-based Interfax news agency quoted Dmitry Fedorov, Deputy General Director of Kotovsky Tumblers as saying that the deal will be carried out in phases and completed by June 2021, adding that the first consignment of 307 tumblers will be sent to Vietnam next month. The deal with the Kotovsky Tumblers company in Russia’s Tambov province, is the first major contract on exports of the traditional Russian toy to the Vietnamese market. The contract implementation is being made through the Russian Export Centre in Vietnam in collaboration with the export center of Tambov province. The Russia-Vietnam cooperation continues to thrive despite the COVID-19 pandemic, said Russian Export Centre in Vietnam, as Vietnamese firms have sought Russian suppliers in various sectors including foodstuff, paper, metals and petrochemicals. Statistics of the center showed that Vietnam purchased non-energy and non-fuel products worth 562 million USD from Russia in 2019. Source: VNA
