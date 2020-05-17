VN’s latest update of COVID-19 as of May 17 morningViệt Nam goes 29 days without community transmissionHà Nội attractions reopen for touristsStreet food vendors required to wear face masksTwo people register to donate lungs to British pilot in critical condition A child passenger waits to board a flight back to Việt Nam at Dulles International Airport in Washington DC, US on May 15 (local time).— VNA/VNS Photo Đặng Huyền HÀ NỘI — Government is making good on its pledge that “no one will be left behind” as it repatriates hundreds of Vietnamese citizens from all over the world. In the past few weeks, planes carrying Vietnamese from Russia, Europe, the UAE and the US have all touched down on home soil. Inevitably some of those onboard have tested positive for COVID-19, but with strict guidelines in place, each passenger was immediately quarantined after disembarking, vastly reducing the risk of spreading the virus. On May 13 a flight from Moscow landed at Vân Đồn airport in Quảng Ninh bringing home more than 340 people, many of them children and the elderly. Moments after clearly immigration at the airport, each person along with the Vietnam Airlines crew, was taken into quarantine. In the days that followed,… Read full this story

Repatriation continues to ensure no one is left behind have 315 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at May 17, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.