Recovery of local tourism to stimulate demand for resort real estate

Recognising the imminent recovery of the real estate market, Wyndham Soleil Danang signed distribution agreements with 20 local and international tourism companies A report by Savills Hotel Asia-Pacific shows that after each crisis, the tourism sector takes approximately six months to recover. While waiting for international flights to re-open, the high ratio of local tourists helps Vietnam’s tourism recovery at a quicker pace. In the real estate sector, the industrial and resort segments are considered to be beneficiaries of the relocation wave of international groups to Vietnam because this will stimulate the development of infrastructure and satellite cities. In addition, the increasing demand for accommodation for experts is also a bright spot in the real estate picture of Vietnam. In order to seize the opportunities from the recovery, on May 22, PPC An Thinh Vietnam Investment and Infrastructure Development JSC, the investor of the Wyndham Soleil Danang project, signed an agreement with over 20 international and local tourism companies, including Journey Vietnam, Hanoi Holiday Travel, Phương Nam Tourist, Viet Vacation Travel, Viet Asia Travel, among others to distribute products and services at the project. Conveniently located in Danang, a city named the most liveable city in Vietnam, the project comprises… Read full this story

