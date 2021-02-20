Reality check for US in trade tug of war

US President Donald Trump speaks on vaccine development on May 15, 2020, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC. MANDEL NGAN / AFP In an interview at the start of the year, US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross predicted that the oncoming coronavirus pandemic would encourage more companies to shrink supply chains and return jobs to the United States, a notion to which President Donald Trump himself agreed in a White House briefing a couple of months later. Meanwhile, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer warned that the only way for companies to ensure secure access to the US market was to relocate production to the US. As businesses protested that Trump’s trade policies created uncertainty, his response was simple: if they want certainty, bring the plants back to America; if they want the benefits of being a US company and the protection of the country’s legal system, then bring back the jobs. Some of those potential jobs were unveiled on May 15 when Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, announced it will build a $12 billion plant in Arizona, scheduled to open in four years. It is aiming for the facility to employ… Read full this story

