Quality matters more than Quantity

Together with the Gozo Business Awards, the Gozo Expo was a focused B2B trade show for the fast growing food, commercial, industrial, manufacturing, tourism, travel, hospitality, ICT, building and construction, real estate and property development, and other business clusters, with the main objective of creating bigger opportunities and successful businesses for companies and trade professionals in Gozo, and also trading Maltese companies. This first ever endeavour was by no means easy to plan and organize, let alone to affront the many trade barrier mentality existent on the Island, where a change of mindset and temperament had to be dealt with, since a change resistant factor was prevalent throughout. Right from the outset, we knew that the going was going to get though and notwithstanding these difficulties, in the end we managed to bring together a mix of quality and quantity of buyers and traders, offering Gozitan, Maltese and international brands a wide spectrum of opportunities for business networking and partnerships with established players and buyers in the local markets. Both the Expo and the Gozo Business Awards are two sister events and have contributed for the birth and development of this first edition, working hand-in-hand, advertising and cross-promoting as one event,together… Read full this story

