Provinces vaccinate livestock against foot-and-mouth disease, swine flu

Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu Province's Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sub-department has instructed farms and households to vaccinate all livestock against foot-and-mouth disease and pigs also against swine fever. — VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Nhị BÀ RỊA-VŨNG TÀU — Many provinces in Việt Nam have taken preventive measures against diseases afflicting cattle, including vaccination. Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu Province's Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sub-department has, for instance, worked with local authorities to compulsorily vaccinate livestock against foot-and-mouth disease and pigs also against swine fever. Households and farms with 200 head of cattle or fewer are provided the vaccines free while the rest have to pay at the rate set by the Government. The shots are being given in two phases in May and October. In the first phase from May 4 to 25, the sub-department vaccinated 127,000 animals against foot-and-mouth disease and 79,000 pigs also against swine fever. The province has 201,000 buffaloes, cows, goats, and sheep and 375,000 pigs. In March it saw six outbreaks of foot-and-mouth disease among pigs in Xuyên Mộc District, Phú Mỹ Town and Bà Rịa City, leading to the culling of more than 300 pigs. According to the sub-department, foot-and-mouth disease and swine fever…

