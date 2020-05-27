Protecting investors at head of consumer finance concern

FE CREDIT is among groups in Vietnam embracing digitalisation while keeping consumers safe at the same time The message was delivered at VIR’s fourth seminar on consumer finance in Hanoi last week on the country’s grand economic reopening, as well as challenges and opportunities for firms jumping onto the bandwagon. Currently, Vietnam is home to 150 fintech firms which act as the lifeblood of the burgeoning financial technology sector. There are approximately 40 peer-to-peer (P2P) lending companies, including a number of so-called loan sharks with abnormally high lending rates, mostly from China. For example, one payday loan shark ran three companies (Vinfin, Beta, and Dai Phat) which provided cash loans via smartphone apps Vaytocdo, Moreloan, and VD Online. These subprime lenders offer loans to individuals who do not qualify by traditional lenders. “It is not a well-regulated area, thus Vietnamese authorities should be understandably concerned about potential for fraud and abuse. This P2P lending sector is in urgent need for a well-tailored legal system,” said Nguyen Tu Anh, general director of the Department of General Economics under the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission. Market watchdogs also cautioned that dealing with late-paying customers might be a bitter pill to swallow for… Read full this story

