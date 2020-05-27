Proposal to halt M&A a question of fine balance, illustration photo Two local e-commerce platforms Tiki and Sendo finally reached the merger deal they have been negotiating for nearly a year, according to newswire DealStreetAsia. The move comes in the context of powerhouses being born in e-commerce, with Lazada backed by Alibaba and Shopee by Singaporean tech giant SEA Group. A VIR source revealed that the merger talks have been going since August, but only the leaders of the two companies knew of the details. As a result, the news took most shareholders by surprise. Tiki and Sendo have yet to issue a public comment about the issue, with Sendo previously even denying the partnership and dismissing it as rumour. “We do not wish to comment on rumours going around in the market,” a company representative said. Last week, Vietnam saw two deals of undisclosed value, reflecting the continued interest of foreign buyers. One of the deals was Japanese real estate group Haseko Corporation reaching an agreement to acquire a 36 per cent stake in Vietnam-based construction firm Ecoba. The two sides both hold strong positions in their respective markets and this partnership offers great mutual benefits. Haseko is one… Read full this story

Proposal to halt M&A a question of fine balance have 317 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at May 27, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.